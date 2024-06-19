Mvala insists he doesn’t care what people think of him

Much-maligned defender Mothobi Mvala has revealed how he deals with criticism by insisting he doesn’t ‘really care’ what people say about him on social media. The Mamelodi Sundowns tough-tackling centre back came under heavy security following his mistake in the club’s final match of DStv Premiership season against Cape Town City.

Mvala erroneously lost the ball to Jaedin Rhodes who scored the only goal of the match and in the process denied the Brazilians the chance to end the season unbeaten. The 30-year-old was subsequently dropped for the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium a week later.

He made a rare public appearance in Limpopo recently to support Sundowns teammate Grant Kekana’s fund raising golf charity event at the Euphoria Golf Estate.



“It’s something (mistakes) that happens to everyone. Not everyone will like you and it’s the nature of our profession or any athlete in the world,” Mvala said.



“If we don’t do well or make mistakes, these things will always come up. We are just unfortunate that we do our work publicly and people are watching and they can say whatever they want. You just have to be strong as long as you have your family by your side.



“My girlfriend is always there for me, my mother and teammates so they help me to recover quickly. That’s what helps me but I don’t put it in my head and I’m not on social media. I don’t see all these things although I know there are things people are saying but I really don’t see them and I don’t care to be honest.”

‘I try to rectify the mistakes’

The Bafana Bafana international didn’t want to use a change in position as an excuse for his high profile mishaps after his own goal against Wydad Casablanca also knocked Sundowns out of last year’s Caf Champions League.



“I think every season. I’m always improving and trying to do better than the previous season although there will be mistakes,” he concluded.

“I try to rectify the mistakes and try to be a better player. Playing at centre back is not something new to me. It’s a position that I have played before and I’m enjoying it by listening to the coach’s instructions and trying to help the team where I can.”