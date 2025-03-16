Sorry Chiefs slump to loss at Richards Bay

Nabi's Amakhosi put up another listless display.

Justice Figuareido (right) of Richards Bay FC celebrates with Yanela Mbuthuma (left) after the KZN side scored against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Richards Bay piled the misery on Nadreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs yesterday, as they took down Amakhosi 2-0 in the Betway Premiership at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

The result means Chiefs have won just one of their last five league games, with Nabi’s side only just about clinging on to a top eight spot.

Big three points for Richards Bay

This was a massive result for Richards Bay in their bid to avoid relegation, the victory moving them three points clear of 15th-placed SuperSport United.

The Natal Rich Boyz won with a fair degree of comfort despite missing two key players – Keegan Allen and Tlakusani Mthethwa – through suspension.

Chiefs had the better chances in the first half, with Dillon Solomons blazing over the bar as early as the fifth minute.

Amakhosi should really have gone in front in the 22nd minute. Solomons made a good run into the penalty are and crossed for Ashley Du Preez. The Chiefs striker had a free header but planted it far too close to Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola.

Richards Bay were mostly on the back foot in the first half, but started the second with far more intent.

Chiefs fall behind

In the 48th minute, the home side won a free kick on the edge of the Chiefs box. Justice Figuereido sent in a cross and Fezile Gcaba headed past Bruce Bvuma.

Chiefs winger Glody Lilepo had a shot parried by Magoola in the 57th minute.

Richards Bay went straight up the other end and Yanela Mbuthuma’s effort was pushed away by Bvuma.

But in the 72nd minute Mbuthuma did double Richards Bay’s lead.

Thulani Gumede, who had come on late in the first half for an injured Somila Ntsundwana, turned in the box and slid an effort past Bvuma that came back off the post.

The ball fell kindly into the path of Mbuthuma, who made no mistake, though he did look to be in an offside position.

Chiefs created a few opportunities as they looked to find a way back into the game, but they lacked precision in the final third.

Papi Zothwane’s Richards Bay defended resolutely and in the end held on for the victory with some ease.