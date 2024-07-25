Motaung Jnr ‘satisfied’ after Chiefs training camp

'The boys showed their tenacity and mental strength,' said the Chiefs sporting director.

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr says the club are happy with the results they got from their three week training camp in Turkey.

Amakhosi returned home from Europe on Wednesday and will continue their pre-season preparations in the Toyota Cup against Tanzania’s Young African’s at the Free State Stadium on Sunday.

“We are satisfied with how our preparations have gone so far,” said Motaung Jnr

“The boys showed their tenacity and mental strength. Being away from family and friends in a foreign country is never easy but we came together as a team and did it.”

“The team and the coaches will continue to work on the new season’s preparations because we need to ensure that we are ready to compete when the season starts.

“We know it’s not going to be easy and it will take a bit of time, but we do know that supporters will journey with us as we try and get back on track.”

Nabi is in Mzansi

Chiefs, working under new head coach Nasreddine Nabi, played two training matches in Turkey, beating Qatari side Al Ahahaniya 5-2 and drawing 0-0 with Al Dibba Al Hisn from the UAE.

Nabi arrived in the country for the first time as Chiefs head coach with the team on Wednesday.

He is joined at Naturena by assistant coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Fernando Da Cruz, goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and strength and conditioning coach/assistant coach Safi Majdi.