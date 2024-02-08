Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Football Journalist

8 Feb 2024

‘We will not be shaken’ – statement from Chippa after Nigeria beat Bafana

'Our support for you remains steadfast,' the club wrote.

Stanley Nwabali - Nigeria and Chippa United goalkeeper.

Nigeria and Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabala was named Man-of-the-match against Bafana Bafana. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Chippa United have released another statement, as they continue their support for Nigeria at the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and say they “will not be shaken” after getting backlash from South Africans.

READ MORE: Kodwa hails ‘heroes’ as he visits Bafana dressing room again

The Chilli Boys shocked the country when they pledged their support for Nigeria, who were playing against Bafana Bafana in the semifinals of the continental tournament, because of their club goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Nigeria edged through to the final of the Afcon after beating Bafana 4-2 on penalties, with the teams having played to a 1-1 draw after extra time in Boukae on Wednesday.

Chippa’s goalkeeper Nwabali saved two penalties in the shootout was subsequently named Man-of-the-Match.

The Chilli Boys emphasised their support for Nigeria and Nwabali, without any mention of Bafana in their statement.

“The club wishes to extend its congratulations to Stanley Nwabali for extraordinary achievement in reaching the AFCON 2023 finals and also earning the Man of the Match award. Our support for you remains steadfast. You have represented the Chippa United brand admirably, and we are immensely proud of you,” read the statement.

“We will be rooting for you in the finals this Sunday against the host country, Côte d’Ivoire. We wish you all the best.”

Buffalo City

Furthermore, the club revealed that they are preparing for their upcoming DStv Premiership fixtures, and they will be hosting their home games against Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs at the Buffalo City Municipality Stadium.

“As we prepare for our upcoming fixtures – Orlando Pirates FC away at Orlando Stadium on February 13th, and Cape Town City at home at our new PSL approved Buffalo City Municipality (BCM) Stadium on February 17th – the BCM Stadium will also be hosting our home game against Amakhosi in the first week of April 2024,” the statement continued.

READ MORE: Door to Europe open for improving Bafana players – Broos

“We assure our stakeholders that we remain committed to out of being the pride of the Eastern Cape province, and we will not be shaken because we are Chippa United Football Club, The Chilli Boys.”

Africa Cup of Nations chippa united Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi) Orlando Pirates PSL

