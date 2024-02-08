Nigeria’s shootout hero Nwabali – I still love South Africa!

'I still love South Africa as much as their fans loves me,' said Nwabili.

Chippa United and Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who broke Bafana Bafana hearts in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals on Wednesday, has sent a message of sympathy to South Africa and their fans.

Nwabali took to Instagram after he saved two penalties in the shootout, from Teboho Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa, to help the Super Eagles get to the final against the Ivory Coast on Sunday.

“This is a game I’m born to play. A night to remember!!! I felt every bit of it!! Brick by brick and dreams are coming true,” said Nwabali.

“No love lost at all. I still love South Africa as much as their fans loves me. My name is Nwabali Stanley Bobo and I love this (Nigeria) team.”

Revelation

Nwabali has been a revelation at this tournament for Nigeria, conceding just two goals in six matches, including one penalty, having never played a competitive match for the Super Eagles before this tournament kicked off.

His performances inspired a bizarre statement from Chippa United owner Chippa Mpengesi ahead of the semifinal, where he said the Chilli Boys would be supporting Nwabili over Bafana.

Nwabali has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation this season, with Kaizer Chiefs reported to be interested.

“I don’t love any (other) club, I only know about Chippa United, I don’t want to focus on club matters right now,” said Nwabali before the semifinal, according to goal.com.