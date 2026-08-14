We won’t disappoint’ – Mkhulise says they will deliver against Chiefs

'We want to dominate in all the competition that we play in,' said Mkhulise.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise is confident the Brazilians will be ready for the challenge when they face Kaizer Chiefs in a highly anticipated Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Mkhulise the Sundowns hero

Both sides head into the encounter on the back of important victories. Chiefs moved to the top of the Premiership standings after beating Sekhukhune United 2-0. Meanwhile Sundowns secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

Mkhulise was the unlikely hero for the Brazilians, scoring twice late in the game to complete a stunning comeback. The midfielder believes Sundowns can build on that victory as they prepare for another demanding fixture.

“We’re happy as a group because we always emphasise that we need all the games that we play because we want to dominate in all the competitions that we play in,” Mkhulise said.

“So we’re happy and the mood is good even though we know that there’s a lot that we can improve on but the mood is good in the team.”

Sundowns and Chiefs could not be separated in either of their two league meetings last season, with both encounters ending in draws.

Mkhulise knows the Brazilians will face a tough test against a Chiefs side that has made an impressive start to their league campaign.

‘We want all three points’

“Obviously, we’re playing a big game and we are ready as Mamelodi Sundowns to do our best. Our supporters must expect us to give our all on the field of play,” he said.

“I promise them that we won’t disappoint them as players and we need them as 12th men to give us support and to cheer behind us. It is going to be a very difficult game because they are doing well at the moment in the league.”

Despite Chiefs’ early exit from the MTN8, the diminutive midfielder is wary of an Amakhosi team that has won two of their opening league matches.

“They have won their past two games in the league, and they are number one so it will be very difficult. They are playing at home so they will be motivated,” Mkhulise concluded.

“As Sundowns we are also determined to do well in this big game because we also want to make our fans happy and we want all three points.”