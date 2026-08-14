Chiefs’ Velebayi delighted for ‘brother’ Baartman ahead of Sundowns clash

'Baartman getting his first goal ... was inspiring for me,' said Velebayi on Thursday

Asanele Velebayi says his friend Luke Baartman’s debut goal for Kaizer Chiefs pleased him almost as much as scoring himself would.

Baartman’s first Chiefs goal

The 20-year-old Baartman also played with Velebayi at Cape Town Spurs, and bagged his first goal for Amakhosi in the 2-0 Betway Premiership win over Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.

Velebayi has yet to score an official goal for Chiefs but was clearly chuffed that ‘Boere’ had struck against Babina Noko.

“Baartman getting his first goal … was inspiring for me,” said Velebayi on Thursday in a press conference ahead of Amakhosi’s Premiership showdown with Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“It was a happy and proud moment, we came through together from the youth system at Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs).

“Seeing Baartman score was almost as good as me scoring my first goal. He is a brother to me and we have come a long way.”

Chiefs have won their first two Premiership games of the season, with Velebayi getting his first start of the season against Sekhukhune.

Velebayi – ‘I can imagine how tough it is going to be’

Sundowns are likely to prove a far sterner test than either Kruger United or Babina Noko, but a win over Sekhukhune was espeically important as Chiefs were dumped out of the MTN8 by Golden Arrows last weekend.

“We are playing against the African champions. I can imagine how tough it is going to be. But we are going into the game with confidence from the last game. I would say confidence is high … we know what is required.”

Velebayi says it is vital Chiefs keep their cool against Miguel Cardoso’s Sundowns.

“It is a big game … but the most important thing is to stay calm throughout the game,” added the 23-year-old forward.

“Just to stick to the game plan, put the team first, and to approach the game with the right mentality.”