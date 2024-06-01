Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

1 Jun 2024

‘What a goal!’ – Pirates’ Riveiro hails Mofokeng brilliance

'We didn't expect to use him (Mofokeng) when we were not leading,' Riveiro told SuperSport TV after the match.

Orlando Pirates - Nedbank Cup

Orlando Pirates lift the Nedbank Cup trophy . Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro revelled in Relebohile Mofokeng’s wonder-goal that handed the Buccaneers the Nedbank Cup on Saturday, with a 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium.

The 19 year-old Mofokeng struck in the last minute of stoppage time, coming off the bench to produce the decisive moment of magic.

He stuck the ball through the legs of a bamboozled Bongani Zungu, before curling a fine finish past Ronwen Williams, to give the Buccaneers an MTN8 and Nedbank Cup double for the second season in a row.

“We didn’t expect to use him (Mofokeng) when we were not leading,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘Unfortunately we conceded’

“Unfortunately we conceded a goal, but it was our intention to keep the pace up all the time, with Deon Hotto, Monnapule Saleng and Rele (Mofokeng), to stretch them as much as possible.

“We had opportunities and didn’t capitalise, and what a goal!”

