Mofokeng last minute winner hands Pirates the Nedbank Cup

Mbombela Stadium erupted when the substitute Mofokeng dribbled past Bongani Zungu to toe poke home just when it looked like the game was heading to extra-time.

Relebohile Mofokeng scored a stoppage time winner as Orlando Pirates defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to defend the Nedbank Cup. Mbombela Stadium erupted when the substitute Mofokeng dribbled past Bongani Zungu to toe poke home just when it looked like the game was heading to extra-time.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Sundowns versus Pirates offers more value than Soweto Derby

Themba Zwane had given Sundowns the lead in the second half before Patrick Maswanganyi brought Pirates level to set up a tense end to the match. Mofokeng etched his name into the hearts of the Buccaneers faithful with a piece of individual brilliance in added time. It was the last kick of the game as Pirates retain the season-ending cup competition.

As expected, it was end-to-end action and Lucas Ribeiro missed a penalty 10 minutes into the game to give Sundowns the lead. Khuliso Mudau was brought down inside the box in the 6th minute by Deon Hotto. Ribeiro was denied by Sipho Chaine who dived to his left to save with his legs.

Ronwen Williams produced two good saves to keep out Maswanganyi and Hotto after Pirates found their footing following a shaky start to the game. The second half got off to a flying start too with Zwane giving the Brazilians the lead nine minutes after the restart. Ribeiro atoned for his penalty miss when he set up Zwane who tapped in home from close range.

Ribeiro injury

The Brazilian left the pitch shortly after his assist with what looked like a knee injury. Thapelo Morena took his place Sundowns as looked to use his pace in behind the Pirates defence. Maswanganyi equalised for the Pirates from the spot after referee Skhumbuzo Gasa awarded another soft penalty against Aubrey Modiba following contact with the 26-year-old.

ALSO READ: Four key players that could decide Nedbank Cup final

It was Maswanganyi’s fourth goal of the Nedbank Cup and in the process became the leading scorer of the competition. Emotions also ran high with players needing to be separate on a couple of occasions. Just as it looked like extra time would be needed to separate the two DStv Premiership giants, Mofokeng stepped up to score the winner on the stroke of full-time as Pirates defended their crown.