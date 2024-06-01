Mokwena believes Sundowns were better despite Pirates loss

'I don’t know what happened. Football can be very cruel, I mean we get a penalty and we miss it. They get a penalty and they equalise but we dominated the game,' Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

Rulani Mokwena maintains his side were the better team despite the 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

ALSO READ: ‘What a goal!’ – Pirates’ Riveiro hails Mofokeng brilliance

Relebohile Mofokeng scored a last minute winner for the Buccaneers after Patrick Maswanganyi had cancelled out Themba Zwane’s opener for the Brazilians in what was an entertaining match.

Pirates defended their crown to end the season with a cup double having also won the MTN8 against Sundowns earlier in the season. Pirates showed a lot of character to win the match after going a goal down.

“I don’t know what happened. Football can be very cruel, I mean we get a penalty and we miss it. They get a penalty and they equalise but we dominated the game,” Mokwena said to SuperSport TV.

‘Congratulations to Orlando Pirates’

“There was a free kick that I didn’t think should have been going that way but it’s okay. This is what cup finals are all about so congratulations to Orlando Pirates and we take the lessons and we move on. It’s wear and tear you know because it’s been a long season but I don’t know how we lost this match. I don’t want to use injuries as an excuse because we should have won the game.

ALSO READ: Mofokeng last minute winner hands Pirates the Nedbank Cup

“There was only one team on the pitch but anyway it’s football. Lucas Ribeiro is injured and he was clattered into and Sailor (Khuliso Mudau) was clattered into but anyways congratulations to Orlando Pirates. The feeling of this match dampens a little bit the feeling of what I think has been a good season for the club but it’s time to do a bit of introspection and look at myself first and see what happens.”