What Sanoka brings to SuperSport United – club CEO Matthews

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews has explained why his club signed Sanoka.

SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of TS Galaxy captain Pogiso Sanoka as they bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.



ALSO READ: Campbell pens goodbye message to SuperSport after Brugge move

The 32-year old defender, who played all 30 league games for the Rockets last season, joins Matsatsantsa a Pitori on a two-year contract with an option to extend.

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews has explained why his club signed Sanoka.

“Pogiso brings experience and versatility to our back-line. He has had 2 great seasons at TS Galaxy where he was a key figure in their defensive unit. We are looking to him and our defensive recruits to ensure that we improve our clean sheet and defensive record,” said Matthews.

Sanoka joined Galaxy from Maritzburg United in the 2020/21 season and played over 100 games in his four-year stay at the club.

Last season he helped The Rockets to finish in fifth position on the log and to reach the Carling Black Label Knockout final, where they lost out to Stellenbosch FC.

Hlanti spotted at SuperSport training

Meanwhile, word coming out of the SuperSport camp is that Sifiso Hlanti has started training with the team as he looks to earn himself a contract following his exit from Kaizer Chiefs.

Hlanti was released by Chiefs earlier this month after the expiry of his contract.



ALSO READ: Sithebe says he doesn’t regret joining Kaizer Chiefs

The left back is hoping to be reunited with Gavin Hunt who coached him at the now defunct Bidvest Wits.

Other news is that Hlanti’s former teammate Keagan Dolly has decided against joining Matsatsantsa after doing a medical test at the club recently.

The former Chiefs captain is said to be unhappy with the terms of the contract offered to him by SuperSport.