Matthews adamant SuperSport academy is here to stay

'This is a moment of evolution, not disruption. Our commitment to excellence in youth development is as strong as ever, ' Matthews stated.

Stan Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of SuperSport United Football Club after a match against Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on the 29 May 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews has moved swiftly to calm down growing concerns over the future of the club’s youth academy following the sale of its Premier Soccer League status to Siwelele Football Club.

No more SuperSport United senior team

While the senior team will no longer compete in the Betway Premiership, Matthews has emphatically reassured parents that the United academy remains firmly in place.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns release two star players

In a detailed communication addressed to parents, he stressed that their development structures will not be affected by the sale of Matsatsantsa a Pitori’s PSL franchise.

“This is a moment of evolution, not disruption. Our commitment to excellence in youth development is as strong as ever, ” Matthews stated.

“I want to reassure you that our academy is secure, stable and going nowhere. Nothing fundamental will change before at least 2027.”

According the statement, all existing academy player contracts will be transferred to the new entity under the same terms. However, the core structure of the academy will remain intact. Matthews confirmed that coaching and support staff will stay on while training venues will also remain the same.

“I will continue to lead the academy, as I have proudly done for the past 26 years,” he added.

“Our mission remains unwavering and that’s to develop world-class talent like Ronwen Williams, Teboho o Mokoena and recently graduates like Shandre Campbell, Neo Rapoo and Ime Okon.

Matthews also revealed the imminent announcement of a new international club partner which will expand opportunities for players on a global scale. The seasoned administrator also urged parents to ignore speculation circulating on social media over changes at the club.

‘The academy remains safe’

“We are super excited to announce that a new top international club partner will be joining us on this journey, with further information to be shared soon,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: Official: SuperSport United coach joins Orlando Pirates

“Please remember that only official club communications reflect the full and accurate picture. While social media may speculate, I personally assure you that the academy remains safe, vibrant, and full of promise.”