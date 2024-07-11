Sithebe says he doesn’t regret joining Kaizer Chiefs

"The team took the decision [to not renew the contract] so I have no regrets," said Sithebe

Midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has opened up about his departure from Kaizer Chiefs.



Sithebe along with Keagan Dolly, Sifiso Hlanti and Njabulo Ngcobo were released by Chiefs at the end of the 2023/DStv Premiership after their contract with Amakhosi expired.

The midfielder, who joined Chiefs from AmaZulu in July 2022 amid high expectations from the club and the fans, says he has no regrets about joining Amakhosi.

“The treatment I got from Chiefs and the management was good, so I don’t have any regrets. Obviously when you sign a contract, you know that it will end someday. The team took the decision [to not renew the contract] so I have no regrets,” said Sithebe during an event in Richards Bay this week where he was unveiled as one of the Richards Bay FC new signings.

“After they (Chiefs) announced that they will not be renewing my contract, I spoke to my agent about the next move. I said to my agent, ‘let’s not rush into anything and check for the right offers,”

“So we look at various offers and obviously this team (Richards Bay) it’s my hometown team and they had the better offer [hence we decided to take it].”



After joining the Natal Rich Boyz, Sithebe is looking forward to regaining the form he had at AmaZulu that led to Chiefs tabling an offer for him. But the midfielder admits that it will not be easy to regain it, saying the environments are not the same.

“Obviously the environment is not the same and the teams are not the same. The pressure is also not the same, but as a player you’re able to adjust to different environments. Just like it was the case at AmaZulu and at Kaizer Chiefs, my aim is to play well and be consistent,” commented Sithebe.