Campbell pens goodbye message to SuperSport after Brugge move

Following his move Campbell sent out an emotional farewell message to SuperSport.

Shandre Campbell has completed a move from SuperSport United to Club Brugge.



ALSO READ: Gavin Hunt commits to SuperSport United

The 18-year-old has signed a deal until 2027 with the Belgian giants and will play for Club NXT, which is Club Brugge’s academy team that plays in the second division of Belgian football.

The teenage sensation joins Brugge after an impressive breakthrough season for Matsatsantsa a Pitori that saw him being nominated for the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season award and Nedbank Player of the Year at the PSL Awards.

Following his move Campbell sent out an emotional farewell message to SuperSport.

“I would firstly like to thank the head coach, Gavin Hunt for putting his faith and trust in me during the season and for never doubting me. I feel privileged to have worked with all the outstanding SuperSport United coaches and support staff who have guided me to be the best that I can be in every age group since I was 11,” said Campbell.

“I would also like to thank the Club Board and management for taking care of me and the other academy players in such a special way. A huge thank you to the players as well, without them my move to Europe wouldn’t have been possible. To Mr. Stan Matthews, who always believed in me, encouraged me and helped support my goals.

“SuperSport United has been so good to me ever since I joined their soccer schools and then their academy until today. This is not a goodbye, but hopefully the beginning of greater things in my career that make you proud.



ALSO READ: Mngqithi set to lead Sundowns next season?

“To the whole academy staff who have been my second family, especially the house fathers, aunties and drivers who look after us, thank you so much. Lastly, I must thank my parents and the Almighty for giving me this wonderful opportunity to live my dream. My blood is blue. Forever SuperSport United,” added Campbell.

Campbell played 30 games last season, scoring five goals and making six assists in his debut season for SuperSport.