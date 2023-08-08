What the Netherlands coach thinks about Banyana after World Cup meeting

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana’s performance at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has left a good impression about the team, with many praising them, including the Netherlands coach Andries Jonker.

Jonker’s Orange Lionesses faced-off with Banyana in the last 16 of the World Cup, but found it difficult to overcome the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Champions.

It was an intense battle between the Netherlands and Banyana, but the European outfit ended up winning the match 2-0 in Sydney last Sunday. Still, even though Banyana got knocked-out of the tournament, they left a mark at the tournament.

The Netherlands coach believes the South Africans’ fighting spirit is big and what also sets them apart is their unity in the team.

“I don’t think I should give them any advice, I respect them that much. When I look at them, obviously they know what to do. They look like a team with a huge team spirit. They have a fighting spirit, they are not willing to give up, willing to fight against every opponent,” said the Dutch coach.

“They respect every opponent, but they don’t have any fear. And they also have a couple of outstanding players. I think …. they should keep on believing in themselves as African champions. It was an outstanding performance, I think they have to go on this way, it was good.”

Banyana’s campaign at the World Cup began with a disappointing loss in Group G against Sweden. But, they gave a good fight against the number three ranked side in the world. That was followed by a nerve-wrecking 2-2 draw with Argentina.

After those results, it was in the last group stage game where Banyana proved to the world that they are a team to be reckoned with, as they beat Italy 3-2 with a last minute goal by striker Thembi Kgatlana.

The victory was Banyana’s first at a World Cup finals, and it also qualified them for the knockout stages for the first time. It was also the first time any South African side, male or female, had reached the knockout stages at World Cup finals.

Banyana had their chances against the Netherlands, but the European side were just more clinical.