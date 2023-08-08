Polokwane City said to be chasing former Pirates midfielder Makgaka

By Mgosi Squad

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Collins Makgaka is said to be on the wanted list of newly promoted DStv Premiership club Polokwane City, with the midfielder currently without a club after his departure from the Buccaneers.

Makgaka’s stay with the Buccaneers ended in June and recent reports was that he was trying to secure a deal with Cape based side Stellenbosch FC.

The midfielder failed to make a mark at Pirates, as he battled for game time in the last three years. According to a source, Polokwane City hasn’t approached the player yet, but they are keen to try and land his signature to bolster their squad, should there be no deal for him at Stellies.

“At the moment it seems they are not certain about his future because it was reported that he is training with Stellenbosch. So, it’s the case of waiting to see what transpires from that, I think that’s why they have not made an official offer for him,” said the insider.

“But he is someone they would really like to get on their books, they know him very from his playing days at Baroka FC.

“He is a good player and he will definitely fit in well with the club (Polokwane City). Another thing is that he comes from a big team and has experience. So, he will add value to the club. It’s unfortunate that things didn’t go well for him at Pirates, but he is talented.”

Makgaka’s situation with Stellenbosch remainsunknown, but the club has already made 10 new signings for this season, including Kaizer Chiefs winger Kgaogelo Sekgota.

The club has not, however, really got a replacement for departed influential midfielder Junior Mendieta, who has since joined defending DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Most of their signings are wingers and Makgaka shoulslot into the midfield for the side with the squad size of only 26 players. However, Polokwane will be hoping the deal doesn’t materialise and that they can swoop for the player.