"He has height, he has speed, he can score, he's mobile," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has identified Sinoxolo Kwayiba as Stellenbosch FC’s dangerman ahead of this weekend’s Carling Knockout Cup clash.

The Buccaneers, who are the defending champions of the competition, will face Stellies in a semifinal encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (kick-off is at 3.30 pm).

Speaking to the media at the PSL headquarters in Parktown on Thursday, Ouaddou described him as a danger man that his defence will need to take care of in Durban.



“If you mention Kwayiba, he’s a very good player. To be honest, he’s a very good player. He has height, he has speed, he can score, he’s mobile. I think he has a profile that really suits modern football. We need to look closely at him as he’s very dangerous,” Ouaddou said.

Ouaddou also admitted that Kwayiba will be motivated to do well against his former club, Pirates, when the sides meet on Saturday.

“You’re right, usually when you play against your ex-club, where you have to be careful is the motivation because, of course, you want to prove that maybe he deserved more when he was with us,” the Pirates tactician added. This admission suggests that Pirates are preparing for a version of Kwayiba that is more determined than the one they saw on the training ground previously,” added Ouaddou.

Stellies forced to change game plan

Meanwhile, Stellies coach Gavin Hunt has admitted that having to play Pirates outside the Western Cape venues will affect their game plan.

Stellies were forced to take the game to Durban due to the unsuitability of Danie Craven and DHL Stadiums.

“It’s a totally different type of pitch, the surface and things like that, so the preparation and the organisation of the team certainly do get looked at much more than if we were playing in the DHL.



“There’s no two ways about that. The structure of the team is very important and the versatility of what you try and do, what you’re not trying to do. We have to have that approach; it gives us a few variations,” commented Hunt.