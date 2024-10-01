Williams praises Sundowns’ character after Chiefs victory

"We were disappointed conceding so early but that was a good wake up call for the big boys to step up and show our quality," Williams said.

Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Soccer City in Johannesburg on 28 September 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has praised his team’s character to overcome a wobbly start at FNB Stadium against Kaizer Chiefs.



Amakhosi took an early lead through Ranga Chivaviro but the Brazilians kept their composure and scored two quick goals to take a 2-1 lead into the halftime break.

Chiefs threw the kitchen sink at Sundowns looking for an equaliser in the last 45 minutes of the Betway Premiership encounter but goals by Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners were enough for victory.

ALSO READ: Nabi says Chiefs don’t accept losing despite impressive display

“What an amazing game and I really enjoyed it. It was intense from both teams who wanted to win and at the end, we showed our quality,” Williams said to the club’s media team.

“With the atmosphere and the crowd because both teams are doing well, it was going to be a big one and we were up for it. We were disappointed conceding so early but that was a good wake up call for the big boys to step up and show our quality.”

Williams, who was named man of the match, made a couple of brilliant saves as the reigning champions walked away with all three points.



The Ballon d’Or nominee was happy with the team’s overall performance in front of a packed stadium.

“I’m happy for all the front players and the work that they’re doing. Off the ball running, counter pressing and running behind and coming back, they do so much for the team. To top it off and score so many goals makes me proud of them,” he added.

“I’m just glad that I could show my worth and help the team when needed because at Sundowns it’s not often that a goalkeeper makes so many saves and when the time came, I wanted to show my worth.

ALSO READ: Kekana on playing Chiefs at FNB – It’s not as intimidating

“I was so disappointed with the first goal because that’s back-to-back that we’re conceding and that’s unlike us but we’ve got enough time now to rectify the mistakes and I’m just glad I could help the team.”