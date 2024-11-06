‘Winning games more important’ – Riveiro on 100-game milestone

"I’m not going to lie, I’m proud of what we have achieved as a team so far," said Riveiro.

Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Richards Bay at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on Tuesday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Having achieved what Jose Riveiro has in such a short space of time, one would be forgiven for gloating, but Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says he is more concerned about achieving team targets than breaking records.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers beat Richards Bay 1-0 in a Betway Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium to set a new record for winning all their opening seven league fixtures. And they achieved this feat during Riveiro’s 100th game in charge of the side.

Riveiro, who joined the Buccaneers in July 2022, is the third Pirates coach to reach 100 games in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era after Ruud Krol and Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.



ALSO READ: Pirates edge Richards Bay in Orlando to set new club record

“I’m not going to lie, I’m proud of what we have achieved as a team so far, and look into the future with optimism,” said Riveiro after the match against Richards Bay.

‘It’s not easy’

“Winning the first seven games of the season is probably the most important than the 100 games (milestone), in my opinion. The fact that the boys managed to break one record tells quite a lot about how difficult is to win consistently,” he added.

“To win one game after the other, until you get seven, it’s not easy and now it’s in our hands to keep winning, not because we want to establish a new record, but it’s in our hands to continue winning, and that’s the aim.

“We started a new project here two years and four months ago with a three-year contract, so every time you start a project you want to finish it. You’re not counting how many games you’re going to be in charge of, but you count intending to do your best.

“It’s a privilege and an honour for me to get this opportunity to be in this position where I am right now, to represent a club like Orlando Pirates as a head coach,’ commented Riveiro.

Truter praises Riveiro

Meanwhile, Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter has praised Riveiro, saying the Spanish coach has added value to the PSL.

“Jose is one of the few foreign coaches that has come [to South Africa) and added value to the League,” said Truter.



OPINION: Kaizer Chiefs haven’t improved under Nabi

“Hats off to him, we have a good relationship. He has brought something different to Pirates and has won some cups as well. And now is top of the table, going for the league. So, there’s some quality there, and it adds to the product. As well as bringing some competition to the League.”