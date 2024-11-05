Pirates edge Richards Bay in Orlando to set new club record

Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal during Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Richards Bay FC at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates maintained their 100 per cent win record in the Betway Premiership by securing a 1-0 victory over Richards Bay at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

The seventh consecutive win not only extended the Buccaneers’ lead at the top of the standings to six points, but also set a new club record of seven wins in seven opening league fixtures.

It was also a perfect gift for coach Jose Riveiro who was marking his 100th game in charge of Pirates.



The game plan was very clear from the Natal Rich Boys and that was to disrupt the Pirates play and use Somila Ntsundwana upfront to draw fouls and it worked early on as the Buccaneers struggled to find their rhythm in the first 15 minutes.

Pirates eventually found their rhythm as the game continued and they took control of it and they started asking questions on the Richards Bay defence.

It was not long before they found their opener through Evidence Makgopa in the 26th minute. The Bafana Bafana striker pounced onto a loose ball after Ian Otieno failed to hang on to Thabiso Monyane’s shot.

Mohau Nkota then wasted a good chance to double Pirates’ lead in the 33rd minute when he was put through on goal by Relebohile Mofokeng, but his tame shot failed to trouble Otieno.

Three minutes later, Otieno pulled off a fine save to deny Monyane as the home side continued to put pressure on the Richards Bay defence as they look for the second goal.

Nkota came close to doubling the Pirates lead on the stroke of half-time but his goal-bound shot deflected off a Richards Bay defender for a corner kick and from that resultant corner, Thabiso Sesane’s header went inches wide of goal.



Pirates continued to dominate position in the second half as they look for the second half, while the visitors applied a low block and tried to catch the hosts on a counter attack.

Nkota then drew another save from Otieno who again failed to hang on to the ball, but this time his defenders were around and they cleared the ball to safety.

Substitute Monnapule Saleng came close to adding a second goal for Pirates in the 90th minute, but Otieno was on hand to make a save.