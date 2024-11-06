Sundowns’ Mngqithi praises Aubaas ahead of Polokwane City clash

“We've always believed that we can get a little bit more from him and I'm just excited to see him performing the way that he does," Mngqithi said.

Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Bathusi Aubaas of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup match at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on the 02 November 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi might just have found the right tonic in midfielder Bathusi Aubaas for the grudge match against Polokwane City.

Aubaas has been in and out of the Brazilians line-up this season due to Mngqithi’s rotation policy.



Following the recent 1-0 loss to Rise and Shine, the 29-year-old has been installed back into the starting XI.

ALSO READ: Sundowns slaughter Chiefs to reach Carling Knockout semis

He did exceptionally well in back-to-back wins over Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs. Mngqithi will be hoping the former TS Galaxy anchorman maintains his good form when Sundowns play City in Wednesday’s reverse fixture at Loftus Versveld.

“We brought him to Sundowns because he has very rare physical attributes. For a player of his height to have the kind of intensity that he has, the speed and the engine,” Mngqithi said.

“We’ve always believed that we can get a little bit more from him and I’m just excited to see him performing the way that he does because even in the game that we were playing in Polokwane, he didn’t play but he was training very well.

“I talked to him and I told him that I didn’t want to play him in that (Polokwane City) match because I’d prefer to see him in the Cape Town City game which required a lot of intensity and I know his aggression can help us. Because he’s such a good football player and a very good human being as well, he said ‘I know you’ll use me when the time is right’.”

Aubaas’ return to form has seen him win back his place in the Bafana Bafana set-up where he also partners his club teammate Teboho Mokoena.



Both midfielders are expected to make the final squad for the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan later this month.

“I think he compliments Tebza (Mokoena) very well and they form a very formidable midfield partnership,” Mngqithi added.

“You still have a Marcelo Allende, Neo Maema, Sphelele Mkhulise and Lebo (Maboe) in that space so it makes you feel that you’re most likely to have a very good midfield at any given stage but his physical attribute are something to admire and very rare.”

ALSO READ: Mngqithi not getting too excited despite Chiefs thrashing

The defending champions will be looking for revenge after City stunned them 1-0 win when the two teams met at the Old Mokaba Stadium just under a fortnight ago.