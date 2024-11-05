OPINION: Kaizer Chiefs haven’t improved under Nabi

I know this will be an unpopular opinion but as things stand, I don’t think Kaizer Chiefs have improved under new coach Nasreddine Nabi. The quality of the squad has definitely improved compared to last season, after Amakosi made some good signings in the previous transfer window.

However, from a coaching point of view, I’ve seen little improvement. The promising start at the beginning of the season shouldn’t have come as a surprise, because players always get a lift when a new coach comes in.

They were pumped up for the new season and that explains what looked like a glimmer of hope following wins against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership. Chiefs’ biggest test was always going to be against their bigger rivals, and the two losses against Mamelodi Sundowns in the league and most recently in the Carling Knockout backs up my first point.



The Brazilians raced to a 3-0 lead at half time and if I’m being kind, they should have been at least 5-0 up at the break. There are plenty of reasons for the collapse in the opening 45 minutes, with the biggest one being the coaching or lack thereof.

In the end, Chiefs lost 4-0 and the margin could have been bigger if Sundowns were more clinical. What was the game plan by Nabi and is there an identity about his play? To be frank, I haven’t seen it yet. Their biggest opportunities against Sundowns came from set-pieces and that’s not good enough.



The statistics are pretty similar to last season after seven games. Molefi Ntseki had three wins and one draw to go with two defeats. Under Nabi, the Soweto giants have recorded three victories, one stalemate and three losses.



I’m not oblivious to the fact that managers need time to get their ideas across and it’s still too early to properly judge Nabi but style of play should have been visible four months into his reign. At the moment, the quality of the starting XI, led by Gaston Sirino, is carrying the Nabi-led technical team and I don’t see their imprint on the team.