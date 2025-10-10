Zimbabwe dent Bafana’s World Cup dream

Bafana trail Benin by two points in Group C with just one game left to play.

Bafana Bafana’s World Cup hopes suffered a major blow on Friday as they were held by Zimbabwe in a Group C qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Bafana in trouble

The result leaves Bafana two points behind Benin in the group, with just one game left to play. Only the group winners will earn a guaranteed ticket to the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

Hugo Broos’ side will still make it if they beat Rwanda at home on Tuesday and Benin lose away to Nigeria. If Bafana win and Benin draw, it will come down to goal difference.

Nigeria also have a chance to qualify if they can beat Benin, and Bafana fail to beat Rwanda.

Early in the game, Bafana attacked with plenty of width but the final ball was lacking from both flanks.

Warriors goalkeeper Washington Arubi had little to trouble him until the 26th minute.

Sipho Mbule took aim from 25 metres out and the ball bounced awkwardly in front ofArubi, who did well to push his effort away.

Ten minutes later, Mbule was involved again. Some lovely interplay between the Pirates playmaker, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis saw the latter cross for Mbule, but Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba got back to make a crucial clearance.

Zimbabwe were incensed a minute before the break, as the referee allowed play to continue despite there being two balls on the pitch. Bafana worked the ball quickly to Mohau Nkota, whose rocket crashed against the post.

Knowledge Musona was booked for his complaints.

Bafana created another chance just before half time, as Nkosinathi Sibisi rose to meet Aubrey Modiba’s cross. But the Pirates defender was left screaming in frustration as he couldn’t get his effort on target.

Hugo Broos made a double change at the break. Thapelo Morena, who scored a brace against Zimbabwe in June 2024, replaced Nkota. And Bathusi Aubaas came on for Sphephelo Sithole.

But it was Zimbabwe who created their best chance of the game in the 49th minute.

Jordan Zemura showed power and pace as he surged into the area, his low cross just about cleared by a combination of Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau.

Foster’s missed chance

Bafana should have gone in front in the 54th minute. Mbule’s fine pass released Foster and he went around Arubi but as he cut back inside and shot Divine Lunga was able to head off the line.

Zimbabwe were reduced to ten men in the 64th minute, as Knowledge Musona was very late into a tackle on Sibisi and received a second yellow card.

In the 65th minute, Mbule missed another wonderful opportunity, heading wide from Aubrey Modiba’s fine cross.

Bafana generally, however, failed to take advantage of the extra man, moving the ball too slowly while the Warriors were content to sit back and play for a point.

Orlando Pirates’ in-form Tshepang Moremi came on for the final ten minutes in place of Appollis. And he almost immediately had a chance but a heavy first touch allowed Arubi to gather.

Woodwork denies Bafana again

Foster was then the second Bafana player to hit the woodwork, as his fine low shot came back off the post.

In the 88th minute, some neat passing saw Mbule flash a shot wide from the edge of the box. In the 90th minute, Zimbabwe almost won it as Walter Musona’s rocket of a free kick was tipped over the bar by Ronwen Williams.

From the resulting corner, Zemura hammered a shot against the outside of the post.

Bafana also had a player sent off in stoppage time as central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi was twice involved in an altercation with Zimbabwe forward Tawanda Maswanhishe.