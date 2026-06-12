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Mbalula defends Bafana as political opponent warns SA becoming ‘hate capital of Africa’

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By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

4 minute read

12 June 2026

12:25 pm

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Critics of South Africa's anti-illegal immigration movement adopted Mexico in protest during the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup

Fikile Mbalula defends Bafana Bafana critics slam immigration protests.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo

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South Africa’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is being used as a proxy for the debate around illegal immigration in the country.

Politicians and prominent figures on either side of illegal immigration tensions reacted in contrasting ways to Thursday night’s result.

Support for Bafana Bafana prior to their opening fixture against Mexico was drawn along ideological lines, with Mexico being adopted by fans hoping South Africans would be served a slice of humble pie.

‘Not only banter’

The EFF’s Sinawo Thambo on Friday morning suggested that South Africa was ruining its reputation by taking a stance on immigration that endangered foreign nationals.

He labelled anti-illegal immigration protesters a “handful of hateful Ntelezi idiots” who were wasting the goodwill earned by previous generations,

“All the genuine outrage against illegal immigration has drowned under their violent acts, human rights violations and threats while they run around the country barefoot telling us they are men,” Thambo posted on X.

Jokes about South Africa’s potential early exit from the competition suggest it would be to return home to “defend their jobs and women”, along with other barbs about the selective targets of South African frustrations.

Thambo stated that this went beyond the brash football-fuelled jokes popular on X and ventured into social commentary.

“This is not only banter, it’s political satire. It shows how the world view is shifting towards viewing South Africa as a hub of hate, something that has never been part of our identity,” posted Thambo.

‘Our boys are not done’

South African football fans may be feeling deflated this morning but a former critic sent them a message of support after their 2-0 defeat to Mexico.

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula reminded Hugo Broos’ players that they had rightfully earned their spot at the tournament and backed them to improve.

“Most [of] the haters we’ve seen are doing so outside the club because they couldn’t get in.

“We stand as a country solid behind our boys – and won’t bury them for a single match when they’ve already defied every doubt,” Mbalula posted on X.

Mbalula famously labelled Bafana “a bunch of losers” in 2014 after their group-stage exit from the African Nations Championship, hosted on home soil.

On Friday, he stated South Africa was the “greatest country in the world”, urging unity behind the flag.

“One result does not define this journey. Rise, South Africa. Our boys are not done,” Mbalula wrote.

‘It’s a stain’

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma dismissed “new Mexicans” who wished Bafana ill, encouraging foreign nationals to resolve their own domestic issues.

“Supporting Mexico still didn’t fix your country. You’re still not Mexican, you’re still in a country that is underdeveloped,” she posted.

South Africa welcomed the world 16 years ago, and Thambo refused to take the situation lightly.

South Africa being regarded as the hate capital of Africa at the FIFA World Cup would have been unimaginable in 2010.

“It’s not a joke, and we cannot banter our way out of it. It’s a stain,” he stated.

He blamed anti-immigration groups, but also suggested government was taking too soft an approach with the protesters.

“The state should take responsibility for allowing hate groups which stop children at clinics, schools, beat people, and in some instances incite murder, to define our international identity.

“We have lost our moral authority on the global stage,” Thambo concluded.

South Africa next play Czechia in Atlanta on 18 June at 6pm local time.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) FIFA World Cup Fikile Mbalula illegal immigrants

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