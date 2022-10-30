Zwane bemoans Chiefs slow start in derby win against Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane bemoaned his side’s slow start in their clash with Orlando Pirates.

ALSO READ: Maart’s stunner gives Chiefs edge over Pirates in Soweto derby

Chiefs and Pirates battled it out at a sold out FNB Stadium on Saturday, with Amakhosi emerging as 1-0 winners courtesy of a second half goal by Yusuf Maart.

“We had two clear cut chances that we should have buried, but we couldn’t. But before that, they had a clear cut chance from a dead ball situation, they were just unfortunate not to get that one, but that gave us hope. We started slow like we usually do, it was a worrying factor for me, I tried to lift the boys up and they responded positively,” said the Chiefs coach.

“In the second half the game was equally balanced, there times they dictated terms and they also allowed us time here and there and space on the ball. We nearly punished them numerous times, even though it wasn’t clear cut chances, but great movement from our transition game.”

Zwane also praised Nkosingiphile Nqcobo for sticking to his role in the heart of the Chiefs midfield.

“I think Mshini came to the party. He gave us the balance we needed. Because we needed someone who would stay on the ball for longer and also connect with the front at the right, Mshini did that, though he ran out of steam towards the end of the game.”