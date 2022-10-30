TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune United share the spoils

Khaya Ndubane

TS Galaxy and Sekhukhune United played to a 1-1 draw in a DStv Premiership match played at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



The home side dominated possession in the first half and it did not come as a surprise when they took the lead through Xola Mlambo in the 27th minute. Mlambo was quick to react after Toaster Nsabata parried Bernard Parker’s powerful shot back to play.



The lead though only lasted for nine minutes as Sekhekhune scored their equaliser through Victor Letsoalo who netted from the penalty spot. Babina Noko were awarded a penalty after Given Msimango was adjudged to have fouled Letsoalo inside the box.



The game was to remain 1-1 at the half-time break.



The Rockets started the second half much like the first by taking the game to Sekhukhune, with Babina Noko applying the counter attack game plan early on in the half.



Substitute Pogiso Mahlangu was lucky not to have been shown a red card by the referee after making a reckless two-footed tackle to Lefa Hlongwane. He got away with a yellow card instead, much to the annoyance of Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic, who felt the referee was lenient on Mahlangu.



Babina Noko had two glorious opportunities to win it towards the end, but those chances were wasted by Nkanyiso Madonsela and Linda Mntambo.



In the end the sides had to settle for a point as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.



Following the draw, Sekhukhune moved off the bottom of the DStv Premiership standings to position 15th, while Galaxy move up to position 12.



In other DStv Premiership matches played on Saturday afternoon, Chippa United came back from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Richards Bay at the Bidvest Stadium. The Natal Rich Boyz were leading 3-1 at some stage, but the Chilli Boys staged a remarkable comeback for the share of the spoils.



Meanwhile, a first half goal by Larry Bwalya was enough to earn AmaZulu a hard-fought 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at King Zwelithini Stadium. The win was coach Romain Folz’s first victory not only for AmaZulu, but in South Africa, having failed to register a win at his previous only SA club Marumo Gallants.



