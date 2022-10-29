Maart’s stunner gives Chiefs edge over Pirates in Soweto derby

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Aspectacular goal by Yusuf Maart earned Kaizer Chiefs a well-deserved 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership clash played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Maart scored from inside his own half to give Chiefs the lead in the second half, sending the Amakhosi supporters into loud cheers at a sold out FNB stadium.

The victory was crucial for Chiefs after the team were knocked out of the MTN8 Cup by AmaZulu FC, while Pirates won in their respective fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns and they claimed a 3-0 victory to reach the final.

The victory takes Amakhosi to third place on the league standings with 21 points after 13 games.



Bucs would get the first opportunity to strike through Innocent Maela, but he couldn’t make it count inside the box.

A few minutes later, Maela had to leave the field early due to an injury, and the defender was replaced by Paseka Mako. From that moment, Chiefs grew into the game and gained some momentum.

Just after the half-hour mark, Amakhosi could have easily taken the lead with Ashley du Preez being presented with two opportunities using his pace to beat the Pirates defence, but the striker’s execution was very poor, with Bucs keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane denying him twice.

Pirates began the second half with another set-back as coach Jose Riveiro had to make another forced change after Goodman Mosele was forced out of the match because of an injury and he was replaced by Ben Motshwari.

While Bucs had injury problems, Chiefs managed to take the game and they were rewarded with a beautifully well taken goal in the 74th minute, with Maart beating Siyabonga Mpontshane from his own half to make it 1-0 for Amakhosi.

The Buccaneers were now chasing the equaliser, but time was running out for them and the Glamour Boys defence remained solid at the back, with Pirates key players Kermit Erasmus and Monnapule Saleng not giving much in the game.

Chiefs players, meanwhile, grew in confidence as they managed to create a couple of goal-scoring chances, but they just couldn’t extend their lead. At the end, Chiefs earned maximum points going into the Fifa break.