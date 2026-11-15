Mosimane urges Bafana to focus on qualifying for AFCON

Mosimane remains confident that Bafana's qualification for next year's AFCON is still within their grasp.

Following the disheartening draw against Kenya last Friday, Bafana Bafana’s coach Pitso Mosimane emphasized the importance of focusing on the long-term goal: securing a spot in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.



Mosimane was frustrated as his team squandered a lead twice, resulting in a 2-2 draw against Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday.



It seemed Bafana Bafana were on the verge of a hard-fought 2-1 victory, but Ryan Ogam’s equalizer in stoppage time dashed South African hopes.



Despite the setback, Mosimane remains confident that Bafana’s qualification for next year’s AFCON is still within their grasp.



“For me it’s to stay where we are on the log and finish where we are on the log.”



“It’s still in our hands,” Mosimane reassured his team.

Pitso wants Bafana to be clinical

Bafana will face Kenya again in the return leg in Nairobi on Tuesday, with Mosimane hoping his team will be more effective in front of goal to stay atop their group. South Africa still leads Group D with seven points from three matches.

“Two goals are not enough. Playing good football is not enough. Pretty football is not all about that. You need to take the chances,” said Mosimane.

“Football tells you that it is not about ball possession; it is not about how many chances you create; it is about the chances you take.

“Kenya showed that they did not need much to cause an upset. The few chances they got, they used them. If you want to see how many chances we missed, it was a series.”



As the return leg approaches on Tuesday in Nairobi, Kenya coach Benni McCarthy has warned the Bafana Bafana team to brace for a more aggressive performance from the Harambee Stars.



“When we return home, things will be different; I’m uncertain if South Africa will adjust to Kenya’s altitude and climate,” McCarthy stated.



McCarthy is banking on his players’ familiarity with the local conditions to give them a physical edge over Bafana.



“Our players are accustomed to it. So, we will be looking to take the game to them because we saw [on Friday] when we want to play, we can play. We just have to do that from the first minute of the game, take the game to them,” added McCarthy.







