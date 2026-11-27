'The seed was long-planted and now we are seeing the sprouts,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has praised the work put in by Clinix founder Dr Khamane Obed Peter ‘KOP’ Matseke in helping him begin his fledgling coaching career in Soweto.

Pitso hands over Bafana jersey

Mosimane was speaking at the Clinix head office in Hyde Park, where he handed over a jersey signed by the Bafana 2026 Fifa World Cup squad.

The 2026 Clinix Walter Sisulu Challenge kicks off on Tuesday, a tournament that involves all teams from the Soweto Local Football Association.

It is also a tournament that has helped produce coaches of the calibre of Mosimane and the current Pyramids head coach Rulani Mokwena.

“I want to say where the seed was planted,” said Mosimane.

“We were the generation that contributed to winning the AFCON (in 1996). They (Matseke and his peers) are alumni of that generation in terms of vision management.”

Also present in Hyde Park was SAFA Johannesburg President and director of the Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge Phil Mogodi.

Mosimane also referenced former South African Football Association president, the late Stix Morewa.

“Morewa was unbelievable, I know how he used to speak to me as a player, being president and we didn’t even feel like he was the president (in the friendly way he spoke),” added Mosimane.

“I coached in Soweto under this banner (at the Walter Sisulu Challenge). Rulani coached under this banner. (Reneilwe) Letsholonyane has coached and played under this banner. So the seed was long-planted and now we are seeing the sprouts.”

Matseke was a football man before he was a qualified doctor, and is closely connected to Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung. He was also the first team doctor for the Bafana Bafana team.

“You were more than a doctor to us, you were a father figure, always moving around with the leadership of Safa,” added Mosimane.

“Sometimes we didn’t know if you were the doctor or vice-president.”

‘I can never forget where I came from’

Matseke founded the Clinix Health Group in 1992, devoted to providing access to private healthcare to under-privileged communities.

“I am a business man. But … when I qualified as a doctor I was highly involved in soccer,” explained Matseke.

“I was a young man around people like Dr Motaung and Dr Khoza. Most of you know it as the ‘A-team’. I was a member of the A-Team, that is where I got my grounding for soccer. The business part came after but I can never forget where I came from.”