Bafana's Mosimane added that the allegation would only be dealt with if it was made official.

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane says he is leaving it to the South African Football Association to deal with allegations from Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou that players returned from international duty unfit to represent the Buccaneers.

Bafana’s Pitso – ‘I will leave that to the federation’

Ouaddou claimed in an extraordinary outburst that some of his players had been given too much beer after Bafana’s 2026 Africa Cup of Nations Group D win over Kenya in Nairobi.

“I will leave that to the federation. If I respond, I will respond via the federation,” said Mosimane.

“You cannot just be reckless and say things. What if the allegations are true?,” he added.

“We have to address that, we have to ask ‘coach (me), why did you buy ten bottles?'”

Mosimane added that the allegation would only be dealt with if it was made official, which it has not been yet, according to the Bafana head coach.

‘Jingles’ also said that he planned to have conversations with all the clubs in the Premier Soccer League, and show them how he trains the Bafana team.

“We need to talk about those things and also need to respect the institutions. There are a lot of important stakeholders that can be affected if we are reckless with these things. I will just wait for the federation to say if any formal document came over.

“We have already started to say we are coming to see the clubs. Those are the best platforms to talk. They have the right to ask us (questions), but this period have been busy.

“Sundowns have been playing in finals and there have been semifinals, so we have to be cautious

about when and how we do it. We are going to talk to all the clubs and show them how we train. We live in a world of technology and we record trainings.

“We are in the hands of the clubs, I don’t have players, they belong to the clubs. If I don’t have good relationships with the clubs I am in trouble.”

‘I have to be proper and cautious’

“So I have to be proper and cautious and be the national team coach.

“It will be addressed if it is officially asked. If it is not officially addressed we cannot talk about anything that has been said in passing.”

Ouaddou’s outburst came before and after Pirates’ 2-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Black Label Knockout semifinals at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 21.

“I give my players to the national team in a good state, and I would like to receive them in a good state,” Ouaddou told SABC Sport.

“Unfortunately some coaches are working for themselves,” he added, without specifying names.

“At the end of the game in the national team you cannot give something to drink to the players. And the things they are giving are beers. When the players play three days after in a semifinal, can we give beers to the players?

“One beer is fine. But giving bottles to the players what are you trying to do? To destabilise Pirates?”