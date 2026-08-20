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On-fire Dithejane learning from legend Lewandowski in Chicago

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

20 August 2026

02:41 pm

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'For me he has been helping me with my finishing, and getting into spaces,' said the Chicago Fire forward.

Puso Dithejane - Chicago Fire

Puso Dithejane celebrates after scoring for Chicago Fire against Orlando City in the MLS on Wednesday. Picture: Rich Storry/Getty Images

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Chicago Fire’s in-form South African Puso Dithejane says he has been learning from maestro Robert Lewandowski after a brilliant week of goalscoring in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Dithejane on song

Dithejane has come out firing for Fire since the break for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals. The 22-year-old netted twice for Fire in a 2-1 victory over Mexican side Cruz Azul in the MLS League’s Cup on August 14. And he followed that up with a brilliant goal as Fire won 2-1 at Orlando City in the MLS on Wednesday.

Fire signed Poland, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona goalscoring legend Lewandowski in July.

“For me he has been helping me with my finishing, and getting into spaces. And (he has been) telling me how to relax in the box. That is how we learn from legends,” said Dithejane in his post-match interview after the Orlando City clash.

‘I have been working hard in training’

Fire have won six games on the spin in all competitions and are in brilliant form, with Dithejane one of the stars, winning the Man-of-the-Match award against Orlando City.

On his three goals in a week, the former TS Galaxy man added.

“I have to say it is so special for me. I have been working hard in training. I want to score goals and make the team win.

“We told ourselves we have a lot of games coming and we have to win all the games. It is all in the mind, the mentality has to be right.”

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