Sibaya defends Broos, backs Bafana after defeat to Mexico

'I believe that was a good starting line-up given the balance that was required,' said the former Bafana midfielder.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder MacBeth Sibaya has leapt to the defence of Hugo Broos following South Africa’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana’s Broos feels the heat

Broos has faced criticism from some supporters and pundits over his team selection and cautious approach after Bafana produced a disjointed display against the hosts.

Matters were made worse when South Africa finished the match with nine men following the dismissals of Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane.

However, Sibaya believes the Belgian coach got his selection right given the quality of the opposition. The former midfield enforcer, who represented South Africa at the 2002 and 2010 FIFA World Cups, insists Broos should not be blamed for the result.

Sibaya – ‘He had to be careful’

“A lot of people were talking about it saying that he had six or seven defenders, but he had to be careful because it was the first game,” Sibaya said.

“You were playing against Mexico who are a very formidable side and have great discipline when you talk about tactical values as individuals and as a unit.

“We have to be realistic about the mindset of South African players because I believe that was a good starting line-up given the balance that was required.”

Despite the setback, Bafana’s hopes of reaching the round of 32 remain alive, with crucial Group A encounters against Czechia and South Korea still to come.

Sibaya believes South Africa have the quality to beat both sides but warned that neither fixture will be easy.

‘I know that we can beat Czechia and South Korea’

“I know that we can beat Czechia and South Korea, but they will be awkward games because they are very disciplined sides,” the former Jomo Cosmos player said.

“They are committed and they stick to their game plan with high levels of concentration. I believe that with the current team and our support, they are doing very well.

“I believe the players are capable of bouncing back in the next game. It was just a lapse in concentration in the game against Mexico. I believe that in our next game, we will get the required result.”

Bafana will now turn their attention to their must-win clash against Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday as they look to revive their World Cup campaign and keep their knockout stage ambitions on track.