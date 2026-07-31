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Broos explains why he has to say goodbye to Bafana

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

31 July 2026

02:40 pm

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'The lonely moments and long periods away from my family were very difficult for me,' said the Bafana head coach on his departure.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos confirmed on Friday that he will not be continuing as Bafana head coach. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

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Hugo Broos says being away from his family is the only reason that he has taken the decision to step down as Bafana Bafana head coach.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘That means I did a great job’

Broos announced on Friday that he would not be continuing as Bafana head coach, opting not to extend a five-year contract that expired at the end of this month.

“I am the only (Bafana) coach in the last 32 years who has stayed to the end of his contract,” Broos told reporters at SAFA house.

“That means I did a great job, otherwise you couldn’t stay five years with the same team and the same organisation (SAFA). There would be trouble and fights.

“It means I am extremely proud to have achieved this.

“The past days were very sad for me. The lonely moments and long periods away from my family were very difficult for me. That is the only reason why I am leaving Bafana.”

Under Broos, Bafana finished third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and made it through qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

At the World Cup, a victory over South Korea made them the first Bafana side to make it to the knockout rounds at a Fifa World Cup finals. Bafana ultimately exited the competition in the last 32 at the hands of hosts Canada.

‘Fantastic people’

“I leave fantastic people who I worked with for five years,” added Broos.

“I have had extremely large respect and gratitude, not only from the people I worked with, but from nearly the whole of South Africa.”

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“It is amazing when I leave my apartment to go and get groceries, five, ten 15 and sometimes 20 people stop me. They say ‘coach take a photo and thank you, you made us proud. That has never happened in my 30 year career as a coach.”

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup Hugo Broos

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