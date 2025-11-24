Phakaaathi

Sundowns’ Modiba relishes Mokwena reunion but targets win

"We know how he plays so it will be a tough game for us in Algeria," Modiba said.

Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Ramos Wanet of Saint Eloi Lupopo during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria last Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare for their CAF Champions League clash against MC Alger, who are coached by their former mentor Rulani Mokwena, Aubrey Modiba says friendships will be set aside in pursuit of another three points.

The Brazilians opened their group-stage campaign in style with a commanding 3-1 win over Saint-Éloi Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday.

Their next test is a tough away trip to Algeria, where MC Alger will be eager to respond following a surprise 2-1 defeat to Al-Hilal on Friday.

Modiba is looking forward to meeting Mokoena again, but stresses that Sundowns will stay focused on their job.

“We had a very good relationship with the coach and it will be a nice feeling to play against him because it has never happened before and everyone is looking forward to the game,” the left-winger said.

“The guys were talking about it that it will be nice seeing him in a different gear but we’re professionals. We have to do what we have to and make sure we win the game. We know how he plays so it will be a tough game for us in Algeria. It’s never easy in North Africa but we have a team that will put up a fight irrespective of who the coach is but it will be nice seeing him again.”

Modiba welcomed their clinical second-half display against Lupopo, where two unanswered goals secured victory after the visitors equalised just before the break. However, he believes there is still room for improvement in defence.

“It was important for us to put in a good performance in the second half because we conceded in a critical phase which is not allowed at Sundowns,” Modiba added.

“I was happy with the response in the second half, the guys dug deep, we showed that we want to win the game by scoring more goals and making sure that we don’t concede again. It was important to win the first game at home because away games are never easy.

“They are played in difficult conditions and pitches but we don’t complain or dwell on that because we have been in the Champions League for so long and we know what to expect. So, winning at home gives us an edge going into other games, especially away from home.”

