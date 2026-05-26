PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Zwane on Sundowns future – ‘I don’t know’

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

26 May 2026

12:21 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

'My wish is to stay here and finish my career at Mamelodi Sundowns,' added the Masandawana maestro.

Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns

Themba Zwane lifts the CAF Champions League trophy at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday night. Picture: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Themba Zwane says he is not sure right now if he will be a Masandawana player next season.

‘Mshishi’ returned home with Sundowns late on Monday night, with the Caf Champions League trophy in tow.

Sundowns’ Zwane – ‘I am just enjoying this moment’

“To be honest I don’t know, but for now I am just enjoying this moment with the guys,” said Zwane, whose Sundowns contract expires at the end of June.

“We will see when the time comes. My wish is to stay here and finish my career at Mamelodi Sundowns.”

The 36 year-old Zwane was part of the Sundowns squad that won their first Champions League title ten years ago.

‘I couldn’t sit here and compare’

But he was reluctant to compare the class of 2026 to the class of 2016.

“Both teams have quality, hunger and aggression and they support one another. I couldn’t sit here and compare. For me it is just to give credit to both groups for their hard work and dedication,” said Zwane, who is now set to jet off with Bafana Bafana for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in Mexico.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos will name his final squad on Wednesday evening, but Zwane looks certain to be on the plane, having been a key member of Broos’ side in recent years.

Read more on these topics

CAF Champions league Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Themba Zwane

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Here are the 31 MPs who will decide Ramaphosa’s fate on Phala Phala impeachment committee
News WATCH: Eskom’s abandoned R1bn residential project
Courts Brown Mogotsi ‘offered a bribe’ to official not to oppose bail
News ‘Phala Phala is Ramaphosa’s private business, not ANC’s’ – Mbeki
News Eskom’s R1bn mini-town goes to rot [PICS]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News