Zwane on Sundowns future – ‘I don’t know’

'My wish is to stay here and finish my career at Mamelodi Sundowns,' added the Masandawana maestro.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Themba Zwane says he is not sure right now if he will be a Masandawana player next season.

‘Mshishi’ returned home with Sundowns late on Monday night, with the Caf Champions League trophy in tow.

Sundowns’ Zwane – ‘I am just enjoying this moment’

“To be honest I don’t know, but for now I am just enjoying this moment with the guys,” said Zwane, whose Sundowns contract expires at the end of June.

“We will see when the time comes. My wish is to stay here and finish my career at Mamelodi Sundowns.”

The 36 year-old Zwane was part of the Sundowns squad that won their first Champions League title ten years ago.

‘I couldn’t sit here and compare’

But he was reluctant to compare the class of 2026 to the class of 2016.

“Both teams have quality, hunger and aggression and they support one another. I couldn’t sit here and compare. For me it is just to give credit to both groups for their hard work and dedication,” said Zwane, who is now set to jet off with Bafana Bafana for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in Mexico.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos will name his final squad on Wednesday evening, but Zwane looks certain to be on the plane, having been a key member of Broos’ side in recent years.