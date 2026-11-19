He should know better than most that there are families across Africa who struggle to put food on the table.

Benni McCarthy is quickly undoing years of goodwill and taking the gloss off his nice-guy persona with a series of embarrassing public displays.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has every right to be frustrated with criticism, but there is absolutely no justification for looking down on ordinary people because he enjoys a more comfortable financial position.

McCarthy’s unwise remarks

His recent remarks to the Kenyan media, in which he reminded people that his life is “peachy” rather than that of someone who “hasn’t eaten for two weeks”, were particularly distasteful.

For someone who has travelled the world, enjoyed the riches of European football and understands what it takes to escape poverty, such comments are difficult to defend.

McCarthy did not come from privilege, he came from the Cape Flats and had to overcome enormous obstacles to establish himself as one of Africa’s greatest football exports.

That is precisely why his apparent lack of empathy is so disappointing. He should know better than most that there are families across Africa who struggle to put food on the table, let alone afford basic necessities such as water.

There is a child somewhere in Kenya who will go to bed hungry tonight, while McCarthy’s response to criticism is to remind people how comfortable his own life is. What exactly is he trying to achieve?

If he is unhappy with the criticism, the working conditions or his circumstances in Kenya, he has every right to walk away, but poor-shaming people is not the way to defend himself.

The bigger problem is that McCarthy is damaging a reputation he spent decades building. According to stories from former teammates, McCarthy stood up for players and fought for what they deserved.

A phenomenal goalscorer

He was admired for more than his exploits on the pitch. He was seen as someone who understood the struggles of those around him.

As a player, McCarthy was a phenomenal goalscorer, netting 31 times for Bafana Bafana and remains the country’s all-time leading scorer. He also helped Porto win the 2004 UEFA Champions League under Jose Mourinho, putting South African football on the global map.

That legacy should count for something, but he is now scoring embarrassing own goals away from the pitch. Instead of building bridges with the country’s football supporters and media, his conduct risks alienating the very people he needs on his side.

Worse still, the controversy has spilled over to his technical team, with goalkeeper coach Moeneeb Josephs caught on camera calling a journalist a ‘sh%t guy’. That is hardly the standard of professionalism expected from a national team leadership group.

The packed Nyayo Stadium for Tuesday’s match against Bafana Bafana showed just how much football means to Kenyans. These are supporters who deserve respect, not condescension from those entrusted with leading their national team.

McCarthy needs a serious reality check. Champions League medals, wealth and international recognition do not make anyone superior to the people struggling to survive.

The 49-year-old knows the hardships of poverty, but he appears to have forgotten those still living through them. Africa does not need its own football heroes looking down on its people.