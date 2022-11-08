2022 World Cup: Country profile – Wales

AFP

Factfile on Wales who are in World Cup Group B:

Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finals in 1958

Other notable performances: European Championship semi-finalists in 2016

FIFA ranking: 19th

Main clubs: Cardiff City, Swansea City

How they qualified: Beat Ukraine 1-0 in playoff final

Coach: Rob Page, 48, was promoted to the role as national team boss due to Ryan Giggs’ suspension and then resignation over allegations of domestic abuse. Page, 48, had a far more humble playing career than his predecessor as a defender in the lower leagues of English football. But he has proved an inspired leader at international level, leading Wales out of their group at Euro 2020 and to a first World Cup in 64 years. His achievements have been rewarded with a new contract running through to the next World Cup in 2026.

Key player: Gareth Bale has the crowning glory he craved on an impressive CV for club and country by finally making it to the World Cup. Now playing his club football in MLS with LAFC, Bale remains the talisman for his nation. The five-time Champions League winner followed up scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Austria in the playoff semi-finals with the only goal against Ukraine to send Wales to Qatar. At 33, there are rumours the former Real Madrid forward may even bow out from international football after the tournament.

Group fixtures

November 21: USA v Wales

November 25: Wales v Iran

November 29: Wales v England

Possible squad:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Danny Ward (Leicester City/ENG), Tom King (Salford City/ENG)

Defenders: Ethan Ampadu (Spezia/ITA), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth/ENG), Ben Davies (Tottenham/ENG), Chris Gunter (Wimbledon/ENG), Connor Roberts (Burnley/ENG), Joe Rodon (Rennes/FRA), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United/ENG)

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Swansea City), Aaron Ramsey (Nice/FRA), Harry Wilson (Fulham/ENG), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town/ENG), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth/ENG), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United/SCO), Ruben Colwill (Swansea City), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town/ENG)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (LAFC/USA), Daniel James (Fulham/ENG), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth/ENG), Tyler Roberts (QPR/ENG), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Nathan Broadhead (Wigan Athletic/ENG)