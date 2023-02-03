Why, why, why ban Delilah?

Editorial staff

The United Kingdom is renowned for political correctness, so we suppose it is not unusual that the Tom Jones hit Delilah has been banned from the green, green grass of the home of Welsh rugby, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

But why, why, why Delilah?

Apparently, the lyrics of the song, an enduring standard for Welsh pop star Jones since it first charted in the late 1960s, include a reference to a woman being murdered by her jealous partner.

So, look you, boyo, that could be enough to send one of the Dragons on a serial murder spree…

The Welsh Rugby Union has been taking a bit of stick of late, battling claims of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia within the ranks of the governing body.

Clamping down on Delilah by ordering that no visiting choirs should sing the song either – after it was taken off its half-time entertainment and music playlist during Test matches in 2015 – helps divert attention somewhat.

While not wanting to play down the seriousness of gender-based violence, we have to wonder about whether this ban is going to do anything to stop drunken men beating or even killing women.

Perhaps more education to reach those thugs would be a better idea.