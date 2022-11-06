2022 World Cup: Country profile – Netherlands

AFP

Factfile on the Netherlands, who are in World Cup Group A:

Best World Cup performance: Runners-up in 1974, 1978, 2010

Other honours: European champions in 1988

FIFA ranking: 8

Main clubs: Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord

How they qualified: Netherlands finished first in European qualifying Group G

Coach: Louis van Gaal, 71, was appointed in August 2021 after coming out of retirement to take the national team reins for the third time. Made his name as coach of a brilliant young Ajax side in the 1990s before moving on to Barcelona, winning back-to-back La Liga titles. Van Gaal failed to qualify the Dutch for the 2002 World Cup but took them to the semi-finals in 2014 in his second stint, losing on penalties to Argentina. Also coached Bayern Munich, Manchester United and AZ Alkmaar. Revealed in April he had undergone successful treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Key player: Frenkie de Jong burst onto the scene in the 2018-19 season as part of another talented young Ajax team that was seconds from reaching that year’s Champions League final. His eye-catching performances earned him a move to Barcelona as the Spanish giants fought off a host of Europe’s top clubs for his signature. De Jong’s creativity and versatility have turned him into an indispensable part of a resurgent Dutch side, where his presence in Qatar will be all the more important following an injury to midfield partner Georginio Wijnaldum.

Group fixtures

November 21: Senegal v Netherlands

November 25: Netherlands v Ecuador

November 29: Netherlands v Qatar

Possible squad

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen), Mark Flekken (Freiburg/GER), Remko Pasveer (Ajax)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan/ITA), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/ENG), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich/GER), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan/ITA), Nathan Ake (Manchester City/ENG), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United/ENG)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona/ESP), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta/ITA), Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar), Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich/GER), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta/ITA), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (Barcelona/ESP), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp/BEL), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas/TUR), Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven)