Chiefs’ Akpeyi confident Nigeria will beat Ghana and qualify for World Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs and Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi believes the Super Eagles have what it takes to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.



Nigeria have to overcome the Black Stars in the two-legged playoff match and qualify for the world showpiece, with the first leg set for Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana.

“We have a crop of good players who are able to qualify for Nigeria to Qatar. Ghana is also a strong team, there has been a rivalry between the countries on many things,” Akpeyi was quoted on the Chiefs website.

“Football is a big part of this. At the end of the day it is the team that prepares very well and gets ready to take their chances and defend as well. That is the team that will qualify. I believe in the quality of our squad at the moment fully. We will qualify.”

With a rich history between Nigeria and Ghana and the documented rivalry between the sides, the Akpeyi said they are anticipating a difficult match against the Black Stars.

“For me history does not really work for football. What works for football is the preparation for today, currently, we are doing well and we have been to the last three World Cups. This is not going to be any different. It is not going to be a walk in the park but we are going to give our heart out there.”

Going into this match, Akpeyi added the return of Odion Ighalo, Emmanuel Dennis and Victor Osimhen will boost the squad after the players missed the Afcon in Cameroon.

“It’s a good thing for the team, it’s good for the coach he now has options like Osimhen, Ighalo and Dennis from Watford, Lookman as well. These are strong players who can give us the result we desire at the end of the day.”

The return leg for this game will be played on 29 March at Moshood Abiola National Stadium, in Abuja, the federal capital of Nigeria.