Chiefs to face Kotoko in Toyota Cup

Nana Apinkwa Akwasi Awua, chairman of Asante Kotoko and Jessica Motaung, commercial and marketing director of Kaizer Chiefs, at the Toyota Cup launch on Thursday. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs will face Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the Toyota Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on July 26.

The announcement was made on Thursday at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.

Chiefs v Kotoko

The Toyota Cup debuted last season, where Chiefs were beaten by Young Africans of Tanzania at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Chiefs have played Asante Kotoko before. Back in 2001 the two sides contested the final of the Vodacom Challenge. Chiefs won on penalties at King’s Park in Durban after the game finished goalless.

“I am proud and privileged to announce we are playing Asante Kotoko from Ghana,” said Chiefs commercial and marketing director Jessica Motaung

“We played them in the Vodacom Challenge many years ago. We have even had players from Kotoko play in the Chiefs jersey.”

Kotoko chairman Nana Apinkwa Akwasi Awua said that his side would be out for revenge after that Vodacom Challenge defeat.

Kotoko, like Chiefs, won their national FA cup last season and will compete in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

“We are here for revenge,” said Awua.

“It is a good game for our pre-season. We were third in our league (last season) and have got some new signings to up our game.

“We won our FA Cup and with both sides going to the Confederation Cup it will be good opportunity to test our strengths.”

‘Look out for us’

“We are also here to do good work, and reintroduce Kotoko as it used to be. We have won the Champions League twice, our FA Cup 12 times and our domestic league 25 times.

“About 65 percent of the Ghanaian population supports Kotoko. We are a great team historically, we have been through some ups and downs but we are using this opportunity to revamp.

“We are going to make an impact in the Confederation Cup. Look out for us”