Benni McCarthy joins Manchester United

Former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy has joined Manchester United as a striker’s coach.



The news of was broken by sports broadcaster Robert Marawa on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Benni McCarthy signs for Manchester United as the First Team Strikers Coach!!



This marks a return to England for the Bafana Bafana’s all-time goalscorer having spent some time playing there for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham.



MCarthy started his coaching career in 2017 with Cape Town City, where he won the MTN8 before moving to AmaZulu in December 2020. He led Usuthu to a second place finish in the 2020/21 season and won the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award.



The 44-year-old coach has been without a job since March this year after he parted ways with AmaZulu.



He was linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but the Soweto giants have since appointed Arthur Zwane and Jose Riviero respectly, meaning that the former Porto striker missed out on these jobs.