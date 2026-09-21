African players in Europe: Semenyo brace helps City top table

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues.

Ghana star Antoine Semenyo scored twice for Manchester City, whose 5-3 victory over Sunderland took them to the top of the Premier League table at the weekend.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

ANTOINE SEMENYO (Manchester City)

Semenyo scored his first goals this season in the win over Sunderland. He netted in the 43rd minute, lashing home from close-range for City’s third goal. He struck again with a composed finish from Rayan Cherki’s pass in the 57th minute to put City 4-2 up at the Etihad Stadium. Enzo Maresca’s side survived Brian Brobbey’s hat-trick for Sunderland to move three points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

NICOLAS JACKSON (Aston Villa)

The Senegal striker was on target for the second time this term in his team’s 3-2 win at troubled Tottenham. Jackson’s previous goal came in the Champions League against Club Brugge and he broke his Premier League duck for the current campaign in the 67th minute. Evading Jan Paul van Hecke, Jackson lashed home with a thunderous finish to put Villa two goals in front and on course for their first league win in five games this season despite a late rally from Tottenham.

SPAIN

ILAIX MORIBA (Celta Vigo)

Guinea midfielder Moriba netted his first goal of the season to help Celta Vigo rout Racing Santander 5-0 and claim their first Liga win of the season. The former Barcelona youngster surged towards the box and picked his spot with a neat low strike from 20 yards to put the Galicians two goals up.

GERMANY

ISMAEL SAIBARI (Bayern Munich)

Saibari scored his first goal for Bayern since arriving from PSV Eindhoven in mid-2026 in the 7-0 Bundesliga demolition of Union Berlin. Cutting in from the left, Saibari made the most of more poor Union defending to score Bayern’s fifth with 20 minutes remaining. The goal capped an excellent weekend for the Spain-born Morocco forward, who was named footballer of the season in the Netherlands on Saturday. The 25-year-old scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in 37 matches as Eindhoven won the Dutch league title.

FRANCE

ERNEST NUAMAH (Lyon)

Ghana winger Nuamah scored twice within 30 minutes as second-placed Lyon hammered Rennes 4-0 in Ligue 1. The 22-year-old received a standing ovation when substituted midway through the second half. He has scored four goals in all competitions this season.

ILAN KEBBAL (Paris FC)

Algeria international Kebbal opened the scoring after 18 minutes for Paris FC, who beat Strasbourg 2-1 to lie third, two points behind leaders Monaco. A lay-off from Mali striker Lassine Sinayoko set up the midfielder born in France to score with a rising shot.