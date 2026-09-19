‘Fragile’ Tottenham beaten by Aston Villa despite late rally

In keeping with recent performances, Spurs started brightly before fizzling out.

The end to Tottenham’s Premier League goal drought came too late as Aston Villa won 3-2 in north London on Saturday to compound a miserable start for Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

Without a league win this season, Tottenham are off to their worst start in the Premier League era and only netted their first goals of the campaign after the visitors had surged into a 3-0 lead.

Villa had also struggled for goals themselves since the side that won the Europa League last season was torn apart during the transfer window.

But new signings Johan Manzambi and Nicolas Jackson struck either side of half-time before Emi Buendia’s wonder strike to give Unai Emery’s new-look team their first league win.

“Competing like we did, winning like we did will give us confidence collectively and individually, it is really very important,” said Emery.

“We are delighted because we needed it and we were suffering in the Premier League.”

Even Tottenham’s first late consolation needed the aid of a Villa deflection when Conor Gallagher’s effort went in off Matty Cash before Jan Paul van Hecke headed home in stoppage time.

Spurs splashed out over £300 million ($400 million) on new players to try and avoid a repeat of the battle for survival they endured last season.

Yet there remains little return on that investment.

“I want to say is that we played well in the first half, we didn’t score, but (we are ) too fragile,” said De Zerbi.

“The moment when we have to defend, we have to defend compact. The leaders have to be leaders and to lead the team.”

In keeping with recent performances, Spurs started brightly before fizzling out.

Twice in a matter of seconds Savio was kept out by Suzuki before the Japanese goalkeeper spread himself to turn behind Archie Gray’s powerful strike.

Villa had picked up just one point from their opening four league games but have missed their club record signing Manzambi for most of that period.

The Swiss international opened his Villa account when he tapped home Boubacar Kamara’s cross.

De Zerbi described Tottenham’s defending for the second goal as “incredible” and not in a good sense as Van Hecke failed to deal with a long ball straight down the middle.

Jackson did well to evade the Dutch defender and then fired down into the ground and past Antonin Kinsky.

The Czech goalkeeper was powerless to stop Villa’s third 11 minutes from time when Buendia took aim from long range and brilliantly picked out the top corner.

A chorus of boos greeted Buendia’s strike as thousands of home fans headed for an early exit.

But those that left missed finally have something to celebrate.

Fine persistence from Mohammed Kudus teed up Gallagher to find the bottom corner via the outstretched foot of Cash.

Van Hecke then bulleted in from Andy Robertson’s free-kick with virtually the last touch of the game.

Spurs now must stew on another defeat for a three-week international break while rooted in the relegation zone.

Villa, by contrast, will hope victory can prove the catalyst to storm up the table as they did last season.

Emery’s men failed to win any of their first five league games a year ago, but ultimately finished fourth.