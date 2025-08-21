Arsenal could hijack Spurs’ bid for Palace star Eze – reports

Arsenal's interest increased after Havertz suffered an injury setback.

Arsenal are poised to snatch Eberechi Eze from under the noses of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in what could be one of the most audacious moves of the Premier League’s summer transfer window, it was reported Wednesday.

Spurs appeared to be on course to bring the 27-year-old Crystal Palace attacking midfielder to their corner of north London.

But it is now being suggested Arsenal, amid concerns over a knee injury to Kai Havertz, will scupper the deal and bring England international Eze, released by the Gunners as a 13-year-old, to the Emirates.

The Athletic said Arsenal had reached agreement in principle with Palace to sign Eze, with the deal worth in the region of the expired £68 million ($91 million) release clause, matching the level of fee Spurs were prepared to pay.

The Germany international came on in the second half of Sunday’s victory over Manchester United and completed the game but was absent from Arsenal’s open training at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Arsenal finished runners-up to Premier League champions Liverpool last season and are expected to challenge for the title again whereas Spurs, who won the Europa League final, ended the campaign in a lowly 17th place — one spot above the relegation zone.

Eze played 84 minutes of the weekend draw at Chelsea and trained on Wednesday ahead of Palace’s Conference League play-off at home to Fredrikstad, with coach Oliver Glasner insisting he and Eagles captain Marc Guehi, a target for Liverpool, would both start the European tie.

“Before Chelsea, I think many of you were surprised that Marc and Ebs started and played almost the whole game,” Glasner told a pre-match press conference earlier Wednesday.

“Most of you will be surprised that they will start again tomorrow because of all the rumours. But again, they are committed.”

Glasner, who also guided Palace to Community Shield glory in a penalty shoot-out win over Liverpool, added: “They are committed to the team, they have a contract here, they played a crucial part that we could be so successful, and they will play a crucial part as long as they are here.

“Because they are good, they are committed to the team, and when one of the players leave, which I don’t know at the moment, then they want to leave as players who always gave 100 percent for Crystal Palace.

“This is what they did since they signed, and this is what we expect from them until the end of their contract, whenever this is.”

Palace captain Guehi is under contract until next year, while Eze’s deal expires in 2027.

“This noise, these rumours, it’s not just for three days, it’s been written for weeks,” said Glasner.