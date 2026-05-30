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Liverpool sack manager Arne Slot

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

30 May 2026

01:58 pm

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'That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him,' read a club statement.

Arne Slot - Liverpool

Liverpool announced on Saturday that they have sacked manager Arne Slot. Picture: Paul ELLIS / AFP

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Liverpool sacked head coach Arne Slot on Saturday after a disastrous defence of their Premier League title.

The club, who finished fifth in the table, said the Dutchman, who has been at Anfield for two seasons, would “depart his role as head coach with immediate effect”.

Liverpool fans turned on Slot after a number of poor performances and there was some disharmony in the dressing room, with Mohamed Salah the most outspoken.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way,” the club said in a statement.

It added that club bosses had decided that Liverpool needed a change of direction.

“That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him,” the statement added.

“Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach.

“Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield.”

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Liverpool F.C. Premier League (EPL)

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