Maresca says it’s a ‘privilege’ to succeed Guardiola, expects Rodri to stay

"I've said many times that I consider Pep probably the best coach in the world in the last 20, 25 years," Maresca told reporters.

Enzo Maresca said Friday it is a “privilege” to follow Pep Guardiola as manager of Manchester City.

The Italian also expects to begin his first season in charge of the Premier League giants with Rodri still in his squad, although the World Cup Golden Ball winner requires back surgery.

Former Chelsea and Leicester boss Maresca was named as Guardiola’s successor after the Catalan stepped down at the end of last season, having won 20 trophies during a superbly successful 10-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

“I’ve said many times that I consider Pep probably the best coach in the world in the last 20, 25 years,” Maresca told reporters in his first press conference as City manager. “But again, it’s a challenge. It’s nice. It’s a privilege.”

Many clubs have struggled following the exit of serial trophy-winning managers, with both Manchester United and Arsenal experiencing a downturn following the departures of Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, respectively.

“The history of (following) the manager with many years in the same club always struggled a little bit — after Sir Alex, after Arsene,” said Maresca. “It’s a challenge to try to do the right things immediately for this organisation, for the fans, for everyone.”

Maresca, 46, is now in his third stint at City after coaching the club’s elite development squad and serving as Guardiola’s assistant during the 2022/23 treble-winning season.

And he believes the strong foundations at the club will help him build on the success enjoyed under Guardiola.

“I think the organisation is the main thing,” he added. “This club, this organisation, they had three managers in 17 years. This is not normal, it doesn’t happen often.

“So this is probably one of the (reasons) that I’m confident we can do a great job,” said Maresca, speaking a day after England midfielder Elliot Anderson completed his reported £116 million ($154 million) move to City from Nottingham Forest.

– ‘Every manager wants Rodri’ –

Spain midfielder Rodri, 30, meanwhile, has entered the final year of his City contract and has been linked with Real Madrid.

“We have to say that around big players there is always speculation,” said Maresca. “I’m not worried about that. I think it’s normal.

“Because they won the World Cup, and he was the best player or one of the best players, I think every manager wants to have Rodri.

“But now surgery on Monday, and he needs holiday. He needs to rest. He needs to recover and then he will be back here with us.”

Chelsea were unhappy with the manner of Maresca’s New Year’s Day departure from Stamford Bridge amid speculation linking him with City.

A smiling Maresca, however, said Friday: “I feel quite lucky in terms of my former clubs — Leicester, Chelsea — I think we did a great job.

“In both clubs, the identity of the team was clear, the success of the team was clear, and I feel very lucky to be part of these clubs.

“But now we are here. That is the most important thing, just about City. Nothing to add.”