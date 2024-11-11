Arsenal stretch winless run in Chelsea draw, Ipswich shock Spurs

'We were very unlucky,' said Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

Chelsea’s Portuguese midfielder Pedro Neto (2R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser against Arsena on Sunday. Picture: Glyn KIRK / AFP

Arsenal and Chelsea are nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after their 1-1 draw on Sunday, while Ipswich stunned Tottenham 2-1 for their first Premier League victory in 22 years.

Manchester United signed off Ruud van Nistelrooy’s temporary stint in charge with a 3-0 win over Leicester and Nottingham Forest dropped out of the top four after a 3-1 home defeat by Newcastle.

Arsenal are now winless in four Premier League games as their bid for a first title since 2004 is at risk of unravelling.

Odegaard returns for Arsenal

The Gunners welcomed captain Martin Odegaard back to the starting line-up for the first time in two months and were much improved at Stamford Bridge, but still could not come away with a vital three points.

“We were very unlucky. We have dominated one of the best teams in Europe but we don’t get the results. That is what is missing,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Odegaard teed up Gabriel Martinelli to open the scoring with a near-post shot on the hour mark.

Chelsea responded through Pedro Neto’s brilliant long-range effort for his first league goal since a £51 million ($66 million) move from Wolves.

A share of the spoils sees the Blues remain ahead of Arsenal on goal difference as both sides move into the top four.

Ruben Amorim will be in charge for the first time when Manchester United return from the international break.

But Van Nistelrooy was able to hand over the reins with a four-game unbeaten run since stepping up to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag.

“I really enjoyed it, it’s been a short but amazing period,” said Van Nistelrooy. “We are in an uncertain position but we tried to do our jobs and help the club which is important.”

Fernandes fires United

Bruno Fernandes marked his 250th United appearance in style by smashing in his fourth goal in four games after a neat interchange of passes with Amad Diallo.

Fernandes’ burst into the box also created the second goal as his glancing touch deflected off Leicester defender Victor Kristiansen and in for an own goal.

Diallo’s two-goal showing in a 2-0 Europa League win over PAOK on Thursday earned the Ivorian a start over Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine, though, came off the bench to show what he is capable of with a stunning strike into the top corner to round off the scoring.

United remain down in 13th but are now just four points off the top four in a congested table.

Ipswich off the mark

Ipswich will play host to Amorim’s first match in two weeks and go into that game buoyed by their first win since ending a two-decade wait to return to the top flight.

“It’s a massive moment, one to cherish,” said Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.

Sammie Szmodics took advantage of statuesque Tottenham defending to open the scoring with an overhead kick on 31 minutes.

Liam Delap doubled the visitors’ lead in far less spectacular fashion as he lashed in from point-blank range after Radu Dragusin directed a cross towards his own goal.

Spurs had come back to win in eight of the previous 12 league matches they conceded first at home this year but this time left themselves with too much to do.

Rodrigo Bentancur reduced the arrears with a powerful header from Pedro Porro’s corner but they fell to a fifth league defeat in 11 games.

Ipswich move out of the relegation zone at Crystal Palace’s expense, while Spurs slip to 10th.

Forest had won three games in a row to sit just behind Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table and their dream run looked set to continue at the City Ground.

Murillo’s towering header from Anthony Elanga’s free-kick opened the scoring.

But Newcastle hit back strongly after half-time through goals from Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes to climb up to eighth.