Van Nistelrooy leaves Man United as Amorim arrives

Ruud van Nistelrooy left Manchester United’s coaching staff on Monday as new manager Ruben Amorim arrived at the club’s training complex to start his Old Trafford reign.

Dutchman Van Nistelrooy, a former star striker at the club, was put in temporary charge after the sacking of Erik ten Hag late last month.

He oversaw three wins and a draw in his four-match spell, signing off with a 3-0 victory against Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.



The former PSV Eindhoven boss, appointed as an assistant coach in July on a two-year contract, had voiced a desire to stay at Old Trafford to work with Amorim.

But United issued a statement on Monday confirming the 48-year-old would not be part of the new coaching set-up.

“Manchester United can confirm that Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club,” the statement said. “Ruud rejoined in the summer and has taken charge of the team for the past four matches as interim head coach.

“Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend.

“We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford.”

United said fellow coaches Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel had also left the club.

“We will confirm the full men’s first team coaching composition in due course,” United said.

– ‘Amazing period’ –

Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals during a stellar playing career for United, said he had relished his time in charge.

“I really enjoyed it, it’s been a short but amazing period,” he said after the Leicester win. “We are in an uncertain position but we tried to do our jobs and help the club, which is important.

“There are a lot of feelings there, the way the fans supported me and the team always in difficult moments…. To close down this block of games with good results and a good connection I can’t thank them enough.”

Amorim was named as the new United boss earlier this month.

The 39-year-old jetted to Britain from Portugal on Monday after completing his stint as Sporting Lisbon boss with a 4-2 win against Braga.

He was met at the club’s Carrington training complex by chief executive Omar Berrada, and was also welcomed by sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

The former Portugal international is United’s sixth permanent appointment since the end of Alex Ferguson’s trophy-filled 27-year-reign in 2013.

United are 13th in the Premier League table after a poor start to the season but are only four points off the top four.



Amorim’s first match in charge will be away at struggling Ipswich on November 24, following the current international break.

The new boss, who transformed Sporting’s fortunes during his four-and-a-half-year spell at the club, said he was aware of the scale of the task awaiting him at Old Trafford.

“I feel ready for the new challenge,” he said after his farewell match with Sporting. “I’m not naive, I know that it’s going to be very, very different, very tough but I feel that I’m ready.”