Arteta to hold contract talks with Arsenal after transfer window

Arteta's current deal with the Gunners expires at the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta will hold talks with Arsenal over extending his contract once the transfer window closes next week.

Arteta’s current deal with the Gunners expires at the end of this season and the Spaniard is keen to extend his stay in north London.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League, the 42-year-old revealed his future should be resolved once the club’s transfer market business is concluded.



“The focus has been on the transfer window. We had quite a lot of things to do and discuss. We are on it and we will take care of that in the right moment,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

When asked if talks would occur after the transfer window shuts, Arteta replied: “Yeah.

“I am very grateful first of all for where I’m sitting and the people I work with every single day because it’s really difficult to find that harmony, trust, belief and alignment in the vision.

“It’s something I always mention because I believe we still have an unbelievable time ahead of us. It’s very exciting and I am very excited about it.”

Arteta is focused on bolstering Arsenal’s squad before discussing his own future, but he refused to be drawn on a reported £32 million ($41 million) move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Amid claims Arsenal are on the verge of signing the Euro 2024 winner, Arteta said: “I cannot talk about any player that’s not with us. There’s still time in the market.

“Both ways. For all the managers, for all the teams here. You can see it’s getting very busy.

“The full focus is on the players that we have at the moment, the big match we have at Aston Villa and that’s all.”

Arteta is braced for “surprises” to happen during the final week of the transfer window, which shuts on August 30.

But he said striker Eddie Nketiah would be involved against Aston Villa despite Nottingham Forest being eager to sign the forward.

“I expect Eddie to train with us today. To be prepared for tomorrow. That’s it. Whatever happens will happen if it’s good for everybody,” Arteta said.

There could also be a chance of Raheem Sterling moving to Arsenal after the 29-year-old was left out of Chelsea’s opening Premier League game of the season against Manchester City.

Sterling, who was also left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad, worked with Arteta at Manchester City when the Arsenal boss served as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

“I can talk about my time with Raheem. It was exceptional. We built a really strong relationship together,” Arteta said.

“He was unbelievable at the time we were together and he taught me a lot as well.

“About individuals, how they play and how we give them support and help them. He’s someone I have a really strong feeling about.”



Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Premier League title aspirations face an early test away at bogey team Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester United’s defence are set for a stiff examination at Brighton.

After a chaotic summer at Stamford Bridge and an opening defeat to Manchester City, Chelsea are looking to steady the ship and give manager Enzo Maresca his first Premier League win at Wolves.

AFP Sports looks at some of the key games of this weekend’s action.

– Arsenal seek Villa revenge –

Arsenal’s two defeats to Villa last season cost them the chance of a first league title in 20 years.

The Gunners are gearing up to again try to dethrone Manchester City but a trip to Villa Park begins a tough run of fixtures so early in the season.

Arsenal will also travel to north London rivals Tottenham and City in their opening five games.

Mikel Arteta’s men got off to a winning start at home to Wolves as Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz showed no sign of fatigue from their exertions at Euro 2024.

Arsenal need more of the same against a Villa side that also got off to an encouraging start by winning 2-1 away at West Ham.

Villa have strengthened their squad in preparation for their first Champions League campaign since the competition was the European Cup back in 1982/83.

Doubts remain over Villa’s ability to maintain a fight for the Premier League top four alongside their European commitments, but with just one game a week early in the season they are well capable of dealing an early blow to Arsenal in the title race.



Fixtures (all times GMT)

Saturday

Brighton v Man Utd (1130), Man City v Ipswich, Crystal Palace v West Ham, Fulham v Leicester, Southampton v Nottingham Forest, Tottenham v Everton, Aston Villa v Arsenal (1630)

Sunday

Bournemouth v Newcastle, Wolves v Chelsea (both 1300), Liverpool v Brentford (1530)